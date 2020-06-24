NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $14.52 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

