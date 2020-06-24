Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 3,308 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

