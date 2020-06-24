Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,964 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

