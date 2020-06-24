Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $50.47 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,032 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

MSFT stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

