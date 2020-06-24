Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,107 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBNK shares. Compass Point increased their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, COO Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $88,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Vernon Hirata sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $189,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $229.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

