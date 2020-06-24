Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,197.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $85.00.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

