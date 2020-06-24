Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Immersion Capital LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Immersion Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,980 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 14.2% of Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $103,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 88,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $21,764,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 520,240 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,047,000 after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 40,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,521.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

