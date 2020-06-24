Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 724,188 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.42% of Plug Power worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 657,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $3,304,720.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,965.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,565,106 shares of company stock worth $7,507,045. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.72.

Plug Power stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

