AO Asset Management LP Makes New $21.76 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,764,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of AO Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.44. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,521.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.