Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Qiagen worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,538,000 after acquiring an additional 597,407 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $7,300,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,992,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Qiagen from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.71 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.