Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,926 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.35% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $30,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

NYSE:VAC opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,154.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27.

In related news, CAO Laurie A. Sullivan sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.77, for a total value of $135,900.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,846.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

