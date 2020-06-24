GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $31,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,309,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,622,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,484,000 after acquiring an additional 323,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,063,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,076,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the period.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NYSE:GATX opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

