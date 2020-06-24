Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,386 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Washington Federal worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,558,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall purchased 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.