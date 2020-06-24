Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Integer worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Integer by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after acquiring an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $19,629,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after acquiring an additional 219,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.20 million. Integer had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.