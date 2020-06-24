National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. National Health Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

