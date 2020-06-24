Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 13,030 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 156.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

