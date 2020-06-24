The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,373 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

ENSG opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

