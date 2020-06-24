Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.80 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.67.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

