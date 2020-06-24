Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Calavo Growers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $100.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.