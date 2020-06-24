ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286,475 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in ICL Group by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 592,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 128,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 199,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. ValuEngine downgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of ICL opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

