Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Fulton Financial worth $31,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,486,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,769,000 after purchasing an additional 867,837 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,636,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 75,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,335,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Moxley III acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.