Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $30,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 47,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,638,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,451,278 shares of company stock worth $128,343,223. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of ARES opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

