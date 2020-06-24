Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,515 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

NYSE NFG opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

