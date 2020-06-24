2,895 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,172,000 after acquiring an additional 127,297 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $278.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $282.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

