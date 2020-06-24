Geode Capital Management LLC Has $31.75 Million Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $31,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.29. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $7,561,437. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

