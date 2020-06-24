Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58,086 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNX opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $43.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

