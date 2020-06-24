AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 649,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $31,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 11.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AAON by 21.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,607,172.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $1,713,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,241 shares in the company, valued at $49,649,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514 over the last ninety days. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.