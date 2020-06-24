Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $693,000 Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 64,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 20,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.