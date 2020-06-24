24,152 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Lazard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lazard by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 85,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lazard by 1,365.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LAZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

