Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 819 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Research by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NRC opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.85. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

