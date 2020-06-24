Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $347,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,858.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

