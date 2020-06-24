Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,952 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Autoliv worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,453,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 135,594 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.82. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GATX Co. Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
GATX Co. Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,386 Shares of Washington Federal Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,386 Shares of Washington Federal Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Inogen Inc
Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Inogen Inc
Integer Holdings Corp Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
Integer Holdings Corp Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
National Health Investors Inc Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC
National Health Investors Inc Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC
Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 13,030 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 13,030 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report