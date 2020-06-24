Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 10,952 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Autoliv worth $32,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,453,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 135,594 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.82. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALV. Evercore ISI cut shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

