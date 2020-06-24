Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Potlatchdeltic worth $31,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 681,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,406,000 after acquiring an additional 440,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCH. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of PCH opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.32. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In other news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

