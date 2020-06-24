Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,565 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Billings Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $5,937,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,391 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,940,579 shares of company stock worth $302,455,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

