Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,447,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,853,000 after purchasing an additional 181,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 351,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 23.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,514,000 after buying an additional 911,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Skechers USA stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.