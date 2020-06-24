Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 51.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,230,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,044 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

