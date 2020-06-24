Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 98.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.64.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.75. Trex Company Inc has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $132.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

