Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Innoviva worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $17,300,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Innoviva by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innoviva by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 307,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innoviva by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 142,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innoviva by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 7,717,661 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

