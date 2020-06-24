bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of BLUE opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $143.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $66,343. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

