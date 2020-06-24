Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 198,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.96% of ESSA Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

EPIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Sunday, May 24th.

EPIX opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. ESSA Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). Equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

