Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 184.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 2.73. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 259.65%.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

