PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,971 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,105,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

