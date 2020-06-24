Legal & General Group Plc Has $4.63 Million Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 6,881,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $14,036,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $21,429,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a PE ratio of 280.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu’s quarterly revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA cut GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

