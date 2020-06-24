Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Ambarella worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 2,202.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 619,245 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $17,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 297,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after buying an additional 283,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after buying an additional 204,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $496,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $38,439.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,295.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella Inc has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.