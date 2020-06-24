HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 4,597,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,256,000 after purchasing an additional 365,374 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,900,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after buying an additional 67,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,153,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,282,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,698,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after buying an additional 354,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after buying an additional 662,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

HCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.12.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.