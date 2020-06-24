Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 108.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,356,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,576,000 after buying an additional 1,747,545 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,570,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,866,000 after acquiring an additional 268,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,460,000 after acquiring an additional 371,793 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after acquiring an additional 259,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,328,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

In other Howard Hughes news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 4,040 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.01 per share, with a total value of $202,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,923.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $102,600,563.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $135.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

