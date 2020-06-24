Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 74,782 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,782 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,066,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 156.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 82,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.64.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,722 shares of company stock worth $501,377. 8.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.