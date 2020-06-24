Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Integra Lifesciences worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,372,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $191,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,995 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,706 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

