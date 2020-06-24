Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Holdings Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,080 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,007,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,547,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $56,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,280,805.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,253 shares of company stock worth $2,600,646 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

