Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 90.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,689 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 371.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $56,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total value of $298,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,689 shares of company stock worth $20,026,744. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $168.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,270.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AYX. Wedbush cut their price target on Alteryx from $146.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

